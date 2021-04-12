SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Legacy Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.5% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,883,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.26. 52,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,467. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $489.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

