SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 4.5% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $26,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $120.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.