SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.6% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

