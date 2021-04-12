SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $162.33. 315,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,472,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

