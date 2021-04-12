SOMESING Market Capitalization Tops $18.61 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $372,567.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

