Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Sodexo stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

