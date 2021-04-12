Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $443,892.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

