SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $162.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.63 million and the lowest is $152.75 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $653.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.27 million to $683.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.95 million to $676.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,827. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.