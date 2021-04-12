SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.04

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 1698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth about $46,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 448,566 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 894,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

