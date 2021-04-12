Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 209,918 shares.The stock last traded at $62.85 and had previously closed at $62.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.94, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 over the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

