Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) were down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,867,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

