Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) were down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,867,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.