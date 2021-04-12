Secret Market Capitalization Reaches $281.74 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $281.74 million and $6.05 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00006745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.84 or 0.00463625 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.48 or 0.04189229 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,090,335 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

