SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of SEAS opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

