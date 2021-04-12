Scrypta Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $515,147.01 and $131.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003999 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,513,097 coins and its circulating supply is 16,713,097 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

