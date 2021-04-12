ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $3,852.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,900,265 coins and its circulating supply is 34,216,654 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

