Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,066,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,069 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.34 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

