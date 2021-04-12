Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 408,494 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $31,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

