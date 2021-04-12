Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.45% of Alaska Air Group worth $38,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of ALK opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

