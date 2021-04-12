Scout Investments Inc. Has $29.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,029 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $29,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

KSU opened at $262.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.87. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

