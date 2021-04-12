Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 18,900 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $322.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,338,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,872 shares of company stock worth $177,209,697 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.