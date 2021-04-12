Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 138,392 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,392 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $45,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.