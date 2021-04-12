Scotiabank Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to $11.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

