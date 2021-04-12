Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.