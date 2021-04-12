Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 177,620 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,620 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $505,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,495,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after buying an additional 197,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $26.30 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.