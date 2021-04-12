Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $23.61 Million Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 885,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $554,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

