Schroder Investment Management Group Has $25.68 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,379,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $25,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

