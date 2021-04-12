Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Athene were worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

