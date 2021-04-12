Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $24,474,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.41% of Haemonetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Haemonetics by 410.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 103,899 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 38.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 267.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $117.06 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

