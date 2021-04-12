Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SVRA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

SVRA stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

