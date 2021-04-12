Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.91 Million

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post $137.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.23 million and the lowest is $121.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $113.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $606.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $767.34 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $70.22. 20,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,235. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.