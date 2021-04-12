Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 5,592 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

