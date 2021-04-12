Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,200.00 in Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Senior Officer Jack Hamilton bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,992,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$438,278.50.
CVE:SWA remained flat at $C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,455. Sarama Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$19.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28.
Sarama Resources Company Profile
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.