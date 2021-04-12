Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,200.00 in Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Senior Officer Jack Hamilton bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,992,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$438,278.50.

CVE:SWA remained flat at $C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,455. Sarama Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$19.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Get Sarama Resources alerts:

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. Its principal property is the South HoundÃ© project covering an area of approximately 790 square kilometers located in south-west Burkina Faso. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in mineral properties covering an area of approximately 3,000 square kilometers located principally within the southern HoundÃ© and Banfora Greenstone Belts, in south-west Burkina Faso.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.