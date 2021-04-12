Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Shares Up 3.5%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $30.04. 1,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,051,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SC. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

