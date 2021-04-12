Sanne Group’s (SNN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 674 ($8.81).

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 669 ($8.74) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 598.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 594.91. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The company has a market capitalization of £993.99 million and a P/E ratio of 39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 8,818 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

