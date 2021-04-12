salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in salesforce.com by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $231.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

