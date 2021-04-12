salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.88. The stock had a trading volume of 181,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,508. The firm has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.