SafeInsure (SINS) Tops One Day Volume of $353.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $376,085.93 and approximately $353.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001619 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,578,462 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

