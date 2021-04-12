RPM International Inc. (RPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

RPM opened at $91.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

