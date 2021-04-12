RPM International Inc. (RPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.
RPM opened at $91.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.
In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.
Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.