Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 530 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.77. 161,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326,212. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

