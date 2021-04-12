Royal Harbor Partners LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.99. 48,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

