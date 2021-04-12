Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.18. 102,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.19. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

