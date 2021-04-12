Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000.

NYSEARCA GINN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.05. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,758. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

