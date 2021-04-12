Royal Harbor Partners LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.60. 359,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,436,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a PE ratio of -569.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

