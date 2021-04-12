Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. (INGA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.10 ($11.88).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.