Royal Bank of Canada Raises PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 525

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 447.14 ($5.84).

PAGE stock opened at GBX 540.50 ($7.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -300.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. PageGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 316.01 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 560.50 ($7.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 480.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 440.08.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

