Roth CH Acquisition III Co’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 12th (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Roth CH Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:ROCRU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 12th. Roth CH Acquisition III had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

