Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

ROOT stock opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$152.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.15. Roots has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$3.80.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

