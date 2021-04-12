Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

ROOT stock opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$152.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.15. Roots has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$3.80.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

