Roblox Co.’s (NYSE:RBLX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Roblox had issued 198,917,280 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,951,277,600 based on an initial share price of $45.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $71.83 on Monday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $79.10.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,970,761.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roblox stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

