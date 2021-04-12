RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS RIOCF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.98%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

