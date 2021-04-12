Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pixelworks were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pixelworks by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 488,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6,683.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 513,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.84.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

